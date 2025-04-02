Innovation thrives in north China's "city of the future"

An aerial drone photo taken on March 29, 2025 shows Xiong'an New Area Zhongguancun Science Park and its surroundings in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Luo Feilin)

XIONG'AN, Hebei Province, April 1 (Xinhua) -- Stepping into the exhibition hall of Mech-Mind Robotics, a Chinese unicorn company, visitors are captivated by a robotic arm that responds to voice commands and precisely grasps intricate workpieces.

With its expertise in equipping traditional robotic arms with "eyes" and "brains," Mech-Mind Robotics has become one of the leading enterprises in its field, exporting products to over 50 countries and regions.

Last year, the company relocated its headquarters from Beijing to the Xiong'an New Area in north China's Hebei Province, aiming to thrive in this "city of the future."

"Our company has evolved from 0 to 1 and from 1 to 10, and we believe Xiong'an is a good place for us to advance from 10 to 100, or even 10,000," said Zhang Dan, head of the president's office at Mech-Mind Robotics.

In April 2017, China decided to establish the Xiong'an New Area as part of a strategy to promote the coordinated development of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region. Xiong'an was designed to be a smart and livable city that is innovative, green and free from "urban ills."

This futuristic city, with an urban landscape that has gradually taken shape over the past eight years, has a strong appeal for high-tech companies like Mech-Mind Robotics, with many opting to locate themselves in Xiong'an New Area Zhongguancun Science Park.

Founded less than two years ago, the science park has already attracted more than 140 companies. Carrying forward the innovative spirit of Beijing's Zhongguancun, once known as "China's Silicon Valley," it is striving to become a paradise for businesses of all sizes seeking to break new ground.

One such startup is Xiong'an Xingyuan Technology Co., Ltd., which has quickly made its mark in this burgeoning science park. Since launching a year ago, the company has been developing advanced technologies, including metaverse, large-scale virtual reality (VR) and artificial intelligence (AI).

Gong Wentong, CEO of Xiong'an Xingyuan, has been impressed by the business-friendly environment encountered at this location since his company's inception. He recalled obtaining his business license on the same day the company was registered -- and noted that the science park facilitates networking events linking startups and established local enterprises, thereby helping entrepreneurs like him access potential business opportunities.

Through such interactions, Xiong'an Xingyuan has developed cooperative relationships with enterprises in need of technological support. "We plan to cooperate with an elderly care service company, using our VR technology to help senior citizens enjoy immersive travel experiences and social activities," said Gong.

Gong's satisfaction was echoed by Wang Ling, deputy general manager of Zhijue Intelligent, a small company focusing on the application of LiDAR technology.

In an interview with Xinhua, Wang not only referred to multiple opportunities to communicate with her peers in the science park, but also spoke highly of the favorable policies issued by local authorities.

In recent years, Xiong'an has responded to the national call for innovation-driven development through a raft of incentive measures to pool talent from various sectors -- especially those involved in aerospace information, AI, new materials, and other cutting-edge industries, aiming to build a high-standard platform for innovators.

As part of these efforts to foster entrepreneurship, competitions have regularly been held to support outstanding innovation projects. Wang's team won one such competition -- receiving housing subsidies, workspace allowances and extra bonuses as reward for their victory.

There was a time when living conditions in Xiong'an were a great concern for Wang, but the rapid development of the city has since dispelled her doubts and worries. With a batch of public facilities, including schools and hospitals, gradually put into use, people like Wang are now able to relocate their entire families to this city -- thus embarking together on a new life journey.

"We feel that we are being pushed forward by the surrounding opportunities here," Wang told Xinhua, adding that she even introduced her friends to new possibilities in this area.

Wang's experience epitomizes the dynamics of innovation shaped by collaboration between government and market entities -- a process that delivers benefits to all stakeholders, with companies thriving, talent converging and all citizens enjoying the fruits of innovative development.

"This year, we will step up efforts to build an industrial cluster featuring AI and robotics," said Liu Jingjing, general manager of the science park. Liu also said that more companies are expected to arrive in Xiong'an and contribute to its scientific and technological innovation.

A visitor experiences a VR product of Xiong'an Xingyuan Technology Co., Ltd. in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province, March 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Luo Feilin)

