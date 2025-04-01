In pics: China's "city of future" concentrates high-end industries

Xinhua) 08:19, April 01, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on March 17, 2025 shows Zhongguancun Science Park, a hub for innovation and business, in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

SHIJIAZHUANG, March 31 (Xinhua) -- Since China announced plans to establish the Xiong'an New Area in April 2017, it has evolved from a blueprint into a vibrant city.

The Xiong'an New Area has been designed to take on functions transferred from Beijing that are not essential to its role as China's capital.

In Xiong'an, dubbed China's "city of the future," sci-tech innovation and industrial development synergistically promote each other. The Zhongguancun Science Park in Xiong'an has attracted over 140 enterprises. The sci-tech Innovation center in the new area has built an achievement transformation system with close integration of various innovation entities.

Staff members work at a workshop in a pilot testing base in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province, March 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

A staff member of a sci-tech company in Zhongguancun Science Park demonstrates an industrial robot in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province, March 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Staff members work at a chip production workshop in a pilot testing base in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province, March 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

A staff member adjusts a patrol robot at a pilot testing base in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province, March 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Staff members work at a laboratory of a bio-tech company at Zhongguancun Science Park in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province, March 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Staff members of a sci-tech company in Zhongguancun Science Park demonstrate an enterprise safety operation system in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province, March 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

People visit an exhibition themed on Internet Protocol version 6 (IPv6) at Zhongguancun Science Park in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province, March 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)