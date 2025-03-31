In pics: Urban landscape of Xiong'an New Area

Xinhua) 08:59, March 31, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on March 15, 2025 shows the Sinochem Holdings building in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province.

As the Chinese vision of modernity has been meticulously constructed, the urban landscape of Xiong'an has gradually taken shape. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 14, 2025 shows a transformer substation in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province.

An aerial drone photo taken on March 15, 2025 shows a night view of the Xiong'an business service center in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province.

An aerial drone photo taken on March 16, 2025 shows a pseudo-classic architecture in Yuerong Park in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province.

An aerial drone photo taken on March 15, 2025 shows the Xiong'an Urban Computing Center in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province.

An aerial drone photo taken on March 16, 2025 shows the Xiong'an sports center in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province.

A drone photo taken on March 16, 2025 shows a library in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province.

A drone photo taken on March 16, 2025 shows a pseudo-classic architecture in Jinhu Park in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province.

An aerial drone photo taken on March 27, 2025 shows the Xiong'an sports center in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province.

