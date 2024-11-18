Main structure of Fuping Railway Station capped in Hebei, N China
An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 18, 2024 shows the construction site of Fuping Railway Station of the Xiong'an-Xinzhou High-speed Railway in north China's Hebei Province. The construction of the main structure of Fuping Railway Station was capped on Monday, which is now followed by steel structure installation.
With a designed speed of 350 kilometers per hour and spanning 342 kilometers, the Xiong'an-Xinzhou High-speed Railway will link the Xiong'an New Area in north China's Hebei Province and Xinzhou City in north China's Shanxi Province after completion. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
People work at the construction site of Fuping Railway Station of the Xiong'an-Xinzhou High-speed Railway in north China's Hebei Province, Nov. 18, 2024. The construction of the main structure of Fuping Railway Station was capped on Monday, which is now followed by steel structure installation.
Photos
