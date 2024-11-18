Main structure of Fuping Railway Station capped in Hebei, N China

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 18, 2024 shows the construction site of Fuping Railway Station of the Xiong'an-Xinzhou High-speed Railway in north China's Hebei Province. The construction of the main structure of Fuping Railway Station was capped on Monday, which is now followed by steel structure installation.

With a designed speed of 350 kilometers per hour and spanning 342 kilometers, the Xiong'an-Xinzhou High-speed Railway will link the Xiong'an New Area in north China's Hebei Province and Xinzhou City in north China's Shanxi Province after completion. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

