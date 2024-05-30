Self-driving test made on Beijing-Xiong'an expressway

Xinhua) 13:08, May 30, 2024

SHIJIAZHUANG, May 30 (Xinhua) -- An autonomous driving test demonstration project was launched on an expressway linking Beijing with the Xiong'an New Area of Hebei Province on Wednesday.

The Beijing-Xiong'an expressway is an important artery connecting Beijing and the Xiong'an New Area. At present, a total of 108 km of autonomous driving lanes have been designated on the main line of the expressway, with intelligent perception and communication equipment installed to supervise and monitor its operation.

"The launch of the autonomous driving test is an active attempt to explore the development of smart expressways in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region," said Zhang Hongjun, chief engineer at Hebei Expressway Group.

"We hope that this project can not only support the field test of autonomous driving on expressways, but also further explore the new operation and management modes of expressways supported by the smart technology," Zhang added.

