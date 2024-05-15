Home>>
Xiong'an New Area introduces high-end talent
(Xinhua) 13:53, May 15, 2024
SHIJIAZHUANG, May 15 (Xinhua) -- Authorities of Xiong'an New Area in north China's Hebei Province have introduced favorable policies to attract high-end talent.
A total of 37 jobs at 16 enterprises and institutions, including chief technology officer, trade negotiator, AI technology expert, chief scientist, chief investment officer and medical expert, are on the job list.
Job incentives of 50 to 100 percent of the salary paid by the employers will be offered to address the talent shortage and assist scientific research institutes and major innovation platforms in Xiong'an in attracting industry leaders, local officials said.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- More than 50 aerospace information companies registered in Xiong'an New Area: official
- China's "city of future" preserves tradition, nostalgia
- Development of Xiong'an New Area over past 7 years
- Policies yield key results in Xiong'an
- Interview: Xiong'an New Area a "miracle" for China, says Swiss executive
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.