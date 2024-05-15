Xiong'an New Area introduces high-end talent

SHIJIAZHUANG, May 15 (Xinhua) -- Authorities of Xiong'an New Area in north China's Hebei Province have introduced favorable policies to attract high-end talent.

A total of 37 jobs at 16 enterprises and institutions, including chief technology officer, trade negotiator, AI technology expert, chief scientist, chief investment officer and medical expert, are on the job list.

Job incentives of 50 to 100 percent of the salary paid by the employers will be offered to address the talent shortage and assist scientific research institutes and major innovation platforms in Xiong'an in attracting industry leaders, local officials said.

