More than 50 aerospace information companies registered in Xiong'an New Area: official

Xinhua) 08:54, April 26, 2024

SHIJIAZHUANG, April 25 (Xinhua) -- More than 50 companies in the aerospace information sector have been registered in Xiong'an New Area in north China's Hebei Province, an official said Thursday at a forum held there.

The newly-built mansion of the China Satellite Network Group Co., Ltd. headquarters in Xiong'an is undergoing internal decoration, three subsidiaries of the group have been registered, and a series of innovation platforms in the aerospace industry, such as the Xiong'an aerospace information research institute of the Beijing University of Posts and Telecommunications, have been established, Yu Guoyi, deputy director of the administrative committee of the Xiong'an New Area, said at the Xiong'an Aerospace Industry Innovation Forum (XAIIF).

The XAIIF is a parallel forum of the 2024 Zhongguancun Forum (ZGC Forum) being held in Beijing. This marks the first time that a part of the ZGC Forum has been held outside Beijing.

Themed "New Aerospace Opportunities: Xiong'an towards the Future," the XAIIF attracted some 600 experts and scholars from home and abroad. The forum covered topics such as "building an aerospace public service platform in Xiong'an" and "development opportunities of the aerospace industry in Xiong'an."

In April 2017, China decided to establish the Xiong'an New Area as a part of a strategy to promote the coordinated development of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region. Xiong'an was designed to be a smart and livable city that is innovative, green and free from "urban ills."

