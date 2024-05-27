Xiong'an New Area promotes high-quality education construction

Xinhua) 08:45, May 27, 2024

Students do exercise at the Xiong'an campus of the Shijiahutong Elementary School in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province, May 21, 2024. In recent years, Xiong'an New Area has continuously promoted the high-quality education construction. The area has introduced innovative education development system, constructed high-standard education facilities, and introduced professional education resources. Currently, the area has 717 schools, with 235,000 students and 20,000 teachers. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Students take classes at the Xiong'an campus of the Shijiahutong Elementary School in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province, May 21, 2024. In recent years, Xiong'an New Area has continuously promoted the high-quality education construction. The area has introduced innovative education development system, constructed high-standard education facilities, and introduced professional education resources. Currently, the area has 717 schools, with 235,000 students and 20,000 teachers. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

A teacher demonstrates as students look on in a handicraft class at a primary school in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province, May 21, 2024. In recent years, Xiong'an New Area has continuously promoted the high-quality education construction. The area has introduced innovative education development system, constructed high-standard education facilities, and introduced professional education resources. Currently, the area has 717 schools, with 235,000 students and 20,000 teachers. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Students cook during a culinary class at a primary school in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province, May 22, 2024. In recent years, Xiong'an New Area has continuously promoted the high-quality education construction. The area has introduced innovative education development system, constructed high-standard education facilities, and introduced professional education resources. Currently, the area has 717 schools, with 235,000 students and 20,000 teachers. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Students assemble robots at an activity room of a school in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province, May 24, 2024. In recent years, Xiong'an New Area has continuously promoted the high-quality education construction. The area has introduced innovative education development system, constructed high-standard education facilities, and introduced professional education resources. Currently, the area has 717 schools, with 235,000 students and 20,000 teachers. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Students make batik works at a school in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province, May 23, 2024. In recent years, Xiong'an New Area has continuously promoted the high-quality education construction. The area has introduced innovative education development system, constructed high-standard education facilities, and introduced professional education resources. Currently, the area has 717 schools, with 235,000 students and 20,000 teachers. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Students read loudly in a classroom at the Xiong'an campus of the Shijiahutong Elementary School in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province, May 21, 2024. In recent years, Xiong'an New Area has continuously promoted the high-quality education construction. The area has introduced innovative education development system, constructed high-standard education facilities, and introduced professional education resources. Currently, the area has 717 schools, with 235,000 students and 20,000 teachers. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Students participate in outdoor activities at a kindergarten in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province, May 23, 2024. In recent years, Xiong'an New Area has continuously promoted the high-quality education construction. The area has introduced innovative education development system, constructed high-standard education facilities, and introduced professional education resources. Currently, the area has 717 schools, with 235,000 students and 20,000 teachers. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Students harvest wheat at a school farm of a kindergarten in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province, May 23, 2024. In recent years, Xiong'an New Area has continuously promoted the high-quality education construction. The area has introduced innovative education development system, constructed high-standard education facilities, and introduced professional education resources. Currently, the area has 717 schools, with 235,000 students and 20,000 teachers. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 21, 2024 shows a view of the Xiong'an campus of the Shijiahutong Elementary School and Beijing No. 4 High School in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. In recent years, Xiong'an New Area has continuously promoted the high-quality education construction. The area has introduced innovative education development system, constructed high-standard education facilities, and introduced professional education resources. Currently, the area has 717 schools, with 235,000 students and 20,000 teachers. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Students learn about traditional Chinese medicine knowledge at a primary school in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province, May 22, 2024. In recent years, Xiong'an New Area has continuously promoted the high-quality education construction. The area has introduced innovative education development system, constructed high-standard education facilities, and introduced professional education resources. Currently, the area has 717 schools, with 235,000 students and 20,000 teachers. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Students participate in a rehearsal at the Xiong'an campus of the Beijing No. 80 Middle School in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province, May 24, 2024. In recent years, Xiong'an New Area has continuously promoted the high-quality education construction. The area has introduced innovative education development system, constructed high-standard education facilities, and introduced professional education resources. Currently, the area has 717 schools, with 235,000 students and 20,000 teachers. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Students participate in outdoor activities at the Xiong'an campus of the Shijiahutong Elementary School in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province, May 21, 2024. In recent years, Xiong'an New Area has continuously promoted the high-quality education construction. The area has introduced innovative education development system, constructed high-standard education facilities, and introduced professional education resources. Currently, the area has 717 schools, with 235,000 students and 20,000 teachers. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)