First centrally-administered SOE starts working at new office building in Xiongan New Area

Ecns.cn) 13:22, October 22, 2024

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 21, 2024, shows the new headquarters of China Satellite Network Group Co., Ltd in the Xiongan New Area, Hebei Province. (Photo: China News Service/Han Bing)

The inauguration of the new building marks the Xiongan New Area has welcomed its first centrally-administered state-owned enterprise. The new building was delivered on Sept. 23, 2024.

