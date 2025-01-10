Construction of CMRG headquarters progresses smoothly in Xiong'an
Staff members of China Construction Third Engineering Bureau Group Co., Ltd. work at the construction site of the headquarters of China Mineral Resources Group Ltd. (CMRG) in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 9, 2025. Construction of CMRG headquarters is progressing smoothly here. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
Staff members of China Construction Third Engineering Bureau Group Co., Ltd. work at the construction site of the headquarters of China Mineral Resources Group Ltd. (CMRG) in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 9, 2025. Construction of CMRG headquarters is progressing smoothly here. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
Staff members of China Construction Third Engineering Bureau Group Co., Ltd. work at the construction site of the headquarters of China Mineral Resources Group Ltd. (CMRG) in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 9, 2025. Construction of CMRG headquarters is progressing smoothly here. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
An aerial drone photo shows the construction site of the headquarters of China Mineral Resources Group Ltd. (CMRG) in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 9, 2025. Construction of CMRG headquarters is progressing smoothly here. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
An aerial drone photo shows the construction site of the headquarters of China Mineral Resources Group Ltd. (CMRG) in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 9, 2025. Construction of CMRG headquarters is progressing smoothly here. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
Staff members of China Construction Third Engineering Bureau Group Co., Ltd. work at the construction site of the headquarters of China Mineral Resources Group Ltd. (CMRG) in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 9, 2025. Construction of CMRG headquarters is progressing smoothly here. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
An aerial drone photo shows the construction site of the headquarters of China Mineral Resources Group Ltd. (CMRG) in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 9, 2025. Construction of CMRG headquarters is progressing smoothly here. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
Staff members of China Construction Third Engineering Bureau Group Co., Ltd. work at the construction site of the headquarters of China Mineral Resources Group Ltd. (CMRG) in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 9, 2025. Construction of CMRG headquarters is progressing smoothly here. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
An aerial drone photo shows the construction site of the headquarters of China Mineral Resources Group Ltd. (CMRG) in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 9, 2025. Construction of CMRG headquarters is progressing smoothly here. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
An aerial drone photo shows the construction site of the headquarters of China Mineral Resources Group Ltd. (CMRG) in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 9, 2025. Construction of CMRG headquarters is progressing smoothly here. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Main structure of Fuping Railway Station capped in Hebei, N China
- First centrally-administered SOE starts working at new office building in Xiongan New Area
- China's "city of the future" impresses foreign guests with modern charm
- China shares story of Xiong'an New Area with foreign guests
- Self-driving test made on Beijing-Xiong'an expressway
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.