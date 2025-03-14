Steady Advancement in Shaping China's Xiong'an New Area

Xinhua) 08:27, March 14, 2025

A man visits the Xiong'an Urban Computing Center in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

XIONG'AN, March 13 (Xinhua) -- Since China announced plans to establish the Xiong'an New Area in April 2017, it has evolved from a blueprint into a vibrant city.

The development of Xiong'an New Area, dubbed China's "city of the future," has entered a phase when the same importance must be attached to both its large-scale construction and its purpose to relieve Beijing of functions non-essential to its role as the national capital.

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 12, 2024 shows a construction site in the start-up zone of Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

This photo taken on March 12, 2025 shows smart streetlights in Rongdong area of Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 31, 2024 shows a view of Rongdong area of Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 9, 2024 shows people visiting a lotus-themed park at Baiyangdian Lake in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 9, 2025 shows a construction site in the start-up zone of Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

A drone photo taken on March 12, 2025 shows a view of the Zhongguancun (ZGC) Science Park in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 9, 2024 shows the scenery of a lotus-themed park at Baiyangdian Lake in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

This photo taken on Jan. 15, 2025 shows a construction site in Guomao area of Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 23, 2024 shows the business service center in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 30, 2024 shows a night view of the start-up zone of Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 12, 2025 shows a view of Rongdong area of Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

