"15-minute life circle" enhances convenience for residents in Xiong'an

Xinhua) 08:53, March 31, 2025

People enjoy leisure time at Yuerong Park in the Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province, March 19, 2025. Since China announced plans to establish the Xiong'an New Area in April 2017, it has evolved from a blueprint into a vibrant city.

Over 200 community service centers have been established in newly built areas of Xiong'an, creating a "15-minute life circle" that meets residents' basic needs for shopping and leisure. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Residents visit the traditional Chinese medicine clinic at a community health service center in the Rongxi area, the Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province, March 25, 2025. Since China announced plans to establish the Xiong'an New Area in April 2017, it has evolved from a blueprint into a vibrant city.

Over 200 community service centers have been established in newly built areas of Xiong'an, creating a "15-minute life circle" that meets residents' basic needs for shopping and leisure. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Residents play billiards at a nursing home in the Rongxi area of the Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province, March 25, 2025. Since China announced plans to establish the Xiong'an New Area in April 2017, it has evolved from a blueprint into a vibrant city.

Over 200 community service centers have been established in newly built areas of Xiong'an, creating a "15-minute life circle" that meets residents' basic needs for shopping and leisure. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Children play with their family at a community service center in the Rongxi area of the Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province, March 25, 2025. Since China announced plans to establish the Xiong'an New Area in April 2017, it has evolved from a blueprint into a vibrant city.

Over 200 community service centers have been established in newly built areas of Xiong'an, creating a "15-minute life circle" that meets residents' basic needs for shopping and leisure. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 25, 2025 shows a school in the Rongxi area of the Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. Since China announced plans to establish the Xiong'an New Area in April 2017, it has evolved from a blueprint into a vibrant city.

Over 200 community service centers have been established in newly built areas of Xiong'an, creating a "15-minute life circle" that meets residents' basic needs for shopping and leisure. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

People dance at a nursing home in the Rongxi area of the Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province, March 25, 2025. Since China announced plans to establish the Xiong'an New Area in April 2017, it has evolved from a blueprint into a vibrant city.

Over 200 community service centers have been established in newly built areas of Xiong'an, creating a "15-minute life circle" that meets residents' basic needs for shopping and leisure. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

A resident selects books at a public library in a community in the Rongxi area, the Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province, March 25, 2025. Since China announced plans to establish the Xiong'an New Area in April 2017, it has evolved from a blueprint into a vibrant city.

Over 200 community service centers have been established in newly built areas of Xiong'an, creating a "15-minute life circle" that meets residents' basic needs for shopping and leisure. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Residents take a walk along a walking trail at the Rongxi area in the Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province, March 25, 2025. Since China announced plans to establish the Xiong'an New Area in April 2017, it has evolved from a blueprint into a vibrant city.

Over 200 community service centers have been established in newly built areas of Xiong'an, creating a "15-minute life circle" that meets residents' basic needs for shopping and leisure. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Residents enjoy leisure time at a community in the start-up zone of the Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province, March 26, 2025. Since China announced plans to establish the Xiong'an New Area in April 2017, it has evolved from a blueprint into a vibrant city.

Over 200 community service centers have been established in newly built areas of Xiong'an, creating a "15-minute life circle" that meets residents' basic needs for shopping and leisure. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

A staff member helps a resident handle business at the community comprehensive service station in the Rongxi area, the Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province, March 25, 2025. Since China announced plans to establish the Xiong'an New Area in April 2017, it has evolved from a blueprint into a vibrant city.

Over 200 community service centers have been established in newly built areas of Xiong'an, creating a "15-minute life circle" that meets residents' basic needs for shopping and leisure. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 25, 2025 shows the walking trail in a community in the Rongxi area of the Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. Since China announced plans to establish the Xiong'an New Area in April 2017, it has evolved from a blueprint into a vibrant city.

Over 200 community service centers have been established in newly built areas of Xiong'an, creating a "15-minute life circle" that meets residents' basic needs for shopping and leisure. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

People are pictured at the XLOOP commercial area in the business service center in the Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province, March 18, 2025. Since China announced plans to establish the Xiong'an New Area in April 2017, it has evolved from a blueprint into a vibrant city.

Over 200 community service centers have been established in newly built areas of Xiong'an, creating a "15-minute life circle" that meets residents' basic needs for shopping and leisure. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

A teacher instructs students to make tie-dye creations at a night school in the Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province, March 14, 2025. Since China announced plans to establish the Xiong'an New Area in April 2017, it has evolved from a blueprint into a vibrant city.

Over 200 community service centers have been established in newly built areas of Xiong'an, creating a "15-minute life circle" that meets residents' basic needs for shopping and leisure. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

A staff member helps a resident at a community health service center in the Rongxi area, the Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province, March 25, 2025. Since China announced plans to establish the Xiong'an New Area in April 2017, it has evolved from a blueprint into a vibrant city.

Over 200 community service centers have been established in newly built areas of Xiong'an, creating a "15-minute life circle" that meets residents' basic needs for shopping and leisure. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

People practice yoga under the guidance of a teacher at a night school in the Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province, March 18, 2025. Since China announced plans to establish the Xiong'an New Area in April 2017, it has evolved from a blueprint into a vibrant city.

Over 200 community service centers have been established in newly built areas of Xiong'an, creating a "15-minute life circle" that meets residents' basic needs for shopping and leisure. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)