Xiong'an New Area of China's Hebei steps up power grid construction

Xinhua) 08:36, April 16, 2025

A staff member debugs an autonomous EV charging robot at an intelligent charging station in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province, April 15, 2025. In recent years, the local power sector of Hebei has been promoting power grids construction of Xiong'an New Area in accordance with the standards of first-tier cities in China. Under the concept of green, innovative and smart development, the construction of electrical substations would be integrated with urban landscape design, and many intelligent power projects have been finished. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

A robot conducts inspection work at a cable tunnel in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province, April 15, 2025. In recent years, the local power sector of Hebei has been promoting power grids construction of Xiong'an New Area in accordance with the standards of first-tier cities in China. Under the concept of green, innovative and smart development, the construction of electrical substations would be integrated with urban landscape design, and many intelligent power projects have been finished. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 15, 2025 shows an electrical substation in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. In recent years, the local power sector of Hebei has been promoting power grids construction of Xiong'an New Area in accordance with the standards of first-tier cities in China. Under the concept of green, innovative and smart development, the construction of electrical substations would be integrated with urban landscape design, and many intelligent power projects have been finished. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Staff members of State Grid Xiong'an New Area Power Supply Company record operating parameters of equipment at an electrical substation in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province, April 15, 2025. In recent years, the local power sector of Hebei has been promoting power grids construction of Xiong'an New Area in accordance with the standards of first-tier cities in China. Under the concept of green, innovative and smart development, the construction of electrical substations would be integrated with urban landscape design, and many intelligent power projects have been finished. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 15, 2025 shows an electrical substation in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. In recent years, the local power sector of Hebei has been promoting power grids construction of Xiong'an New Area in accordance with the standards of first-tier cities in China. Under the concept of green, innovative and smart development, the construction of electrical substations would be integrated with urban landscape design, and many intelligent power projects have been finished. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

A man walks past a PEDF (Photovoltaic, Energy Storage, Direct current, Flexibility) system in Huangwan Village of Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province, April 15, 2025. In recent years, the local power sector of Hebei has been promoting power grids construction of Xiong'an New Area in accordance with the standards of first-tier cities in China. Under the concept of green, innovative and smart development, the construction of electrical substations would be integrated with urban landscape design, and many intelligent power projects have been finished. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

A robot conducts inspection work at a cable tunnel in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province, April 15, 2025. In recent years, the local power sector of Hebei has been promoting power grids construction of Xiong'an New Area in accordance with the standards of first-tier cities in China. Under the concept of green, innovative and smart development, the construction of electrical substations would be integrated with urban landscape design, and many intelligent power projects have been finished. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)