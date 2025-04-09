Discovering Eastern aesthetics in Xiong'an

(People's Daily App) 16:53, April 09, 2025

It has been eight years since the establishment of the Xiong'an New Area. Emily, a young US painter, was amazed to discover the essence of Eastern aesthetics reflected in every scene and object in the Xiong'an New Area. Let's follow the painter's discoveries and explore Xiong'an together!

(Video source: Great Wall International Communication Center)

