Chinese envoy calls for joint opposition to unilateralism, bullying practices

April 23

UNITED NATIONS, April 23 (Xinhua) -- China's permanent representative to the UN Fu Cong on Wednesday delivered a strong rebuke of rising unilateralism and bullying practices, warning that such trends are eroding the foundation of international law and threatening global peace and development.

Speaking at a Security Council Arria-Formula meeting, Fu said the world has entered a new phase of turbulence and transformation 80 years after the end of the World Anti-Fascist War and the founding of the United Nations.

"Unilateralism is on the rise, and bullying practices run rampant," Fu said. "They seriously impact the UN-centered international system, blatantly challenge the international order underpinned by international law, erode the foundation for sustainable development, and threaten world peace and stability."

The United States' recent imposition of tariffs on all its trading partners under various pretexts "severely infringes upon the legitimate rights and interests of all countries, severely violate WTO rules, severely undermines the rules-based multilateral trading system, and severely disrupts the global economic order," said Fu.

"Under the disguise of 'reciprocity' and 'fairness,' the U.S. is playing a zero-sum game," he said. "It is essentially about subverting the existing international economic and trade order by means of tariffs, putting the US interests above the common good of the international community, and advancing hegemonic interests of the U.S. at the cost of the legitimate interests of all countries."

Describing the world is at a crucial crossroads, Fu posed a series of questions to the international community, urging countries to reject power politics and reaffirm their commitment to multilateralism.

"Should we firmly advocate multilateralism, or should we allow unilateralism to spread unchecked? Should we promote democracy in international relations, or should we condone power politics? " he asked. "Should we abide by international law and the basic norms governing international relations, or should we return to the law of the jungle, where the strong prey on the weak?"

Calling for joint action, Fu said the world "needs openness and inclusiveness, not closure and isolation," adding economic globalization "the only way to human progress and an irresistible trend of the times."

"Erecting high walls of tariffs is turning back the wheel of history," he said. "The world will never and should never return to a state of mutual isolation and fragmentation."

"The world needs sovereign equality, not the strong bullying the weak," said Fu, emphasizing that all countries, regardless of their size or strength, are equal members of the international community.

"We cannot allow things to be dictated by whoever has a bigger fist," he said. "No country has the right to put itself above international law. Bullying the weak, threats and coercion, and imposing one's will on others will not win popular support, and will ultimately backfire. "

"The world needs fairness and justice, not putting one's own country first," Fu said. "The fruits of development should increasingly and more equitably benefit every country and every individual. The rich countries getting richer, while the poor countries remaining poor, is not acceptable."

Imposing high tariffs on the Global South, particularly least developed countries, was "no different from depriving them of the right to development," he said.

"The world needs solidarity and cooperation, not division and confrontation," said Fu. "All countries form an interdependent and closely knit community with a shared future. In the face of global challenges, no country can prevail on its own or stay immune. We must not create gaps of division."

"Instead, we should build bridges for communication. We must not set up iron curtains of confrontation. Instead, we should smooth the way for cooperation. We need to replace conflict with dialogue, replace coercion with consultation, and replace zero-sum with win-win," he said.

Fu emphasized that China is a builder of world peace, a contributor to global development, and a defender of the international order. "We always stand on the side of multilateralism, on the side of fairness and justice, and on the side of the common interests of the international community."

As the world's second largest economy, China is further deepening reform comprehensively to advance Chinese modernization, and will actively promote high-quality development and open up wider at a high standard, he said.

"We offer all least developed countries with diplomatic ties with China zero-tariff treatment for 100 percent tariff lines, making us the first major developing country and major economy to have implemented such a measure," said Fu. "China's super-sized market always remains open to the world, and all countries are welcome to get on board the express train of China's development."

"As a great country nurtured by 5,000 years of Chinese civilization, China maintains a strong strategic focus and great resilience, which provides stability and certainty to a world in turbulence," Fu said. "We do not provoke trouble, nor are we intimidated by it."

"If the US truly wants to resolve the issue through dialogue and consultation, it should adopt an attitude of equality, respect, and mutual benefits. Any form of maximum pressure, threat, or blackmail is not the right way to engage with China, and will not stop the firm strides of the Chinese nation to achieve its great rejuvenation," said Fu.

Fu concluded by calling on the international community to "join hands, follow the historical trend of peace and development, break the counter-current of unilateralism and bullying practices, safeguard the UN-centered international system, champion the international order underpinned by international law, and jointly create a better future for the world."

