China opposes unilateralism, protectionism in all forms
(Xinhua) 09:51, March 05, 2025
BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China opposes unilateralism and protectionism in all forms, and will uphold international fairness and justice, according to a government work report submitted Wednesday to the national legislature for deliberation.
The country will stay committed to an independent foreign policy of peace and to the path of peaceful development, said the report.
