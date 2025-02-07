China vows to defend interests against unilateral bullying measures: commerce spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:19, February 07, 2025

BEIJING, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- In the face of unilateral bullying measures, China will definitely take necessary steps to safeguard its own rights and interests, He Yongqian, spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce, said on Thursday.

The U.S. unilateral imposition of additional tariffs seriously violates the rules of the World Trade Organization, which is a typical manifestation of unilateralism and trade protectionism, He told a regular press conference.

The U.S. moves severely undermine the multilateral trading system, disrupt the stability of global industrial and supply chains, and exacerbate global trade tensions, He said.

"China will not take the initiative to provoke trade disputes and is willing to resolve issues through dialogue and consultation," He said, adding that China is willing to join hands with other countries to jointly address the challenges of unilateralism and trade protectionism, and safeguard the orderly and stable development of international trade.

