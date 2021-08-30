Hegemonism, unilateralism "biggest enemies" of multilateralism: Chinese ambassador

Xinhua

NICOSIA, Aug. 30 (Xinhua) -- Hegemonism and unilateralism are "the biggest enemies" of multilateralism and the democratization of international relations, Chinese Ambassador to Cyprus Liu Yantao has said.

Democracy today "should be adapted to the development trends of the times to upholding real multilateralism and promoting the democratization of international relations," Liu wrote in an article discussing democracy published Saturday in the English-language newspaper Cyprus Mail.

However, some countries are running against the democratization of international relations by willfully establishing military alliances, withdrawing from international organizations and agreements, threatening others from a position of strength, using group interests to force the subjugation of weaker countries, exporting their ideologies globally, and imposing sanctions against countries with different philosophies, which is "a true reflection of the perpetrators' undemocratic system," he said.

"China has always adhered to the democratization of international relations, firmly practiced true multilateralism," and effectively safeguarded the international system with the United Nations as its core and the international order based on international law, Liu said.

He also said that China has signed cooperation agreements with 140 countries and 32 international organizations within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative, which reflects the values of extensive consultation, joint contributions and shared benefits, and conforms with the wishes of most countries in the world.

"We should abandon ideological prejudice, communicate and learn from each other's advantages and merits, and jointly pursue high-quality democracy that can bring tangible benefits to the people, promote the common values of humanity, and build a community with a shared future for mankind," said the ambassador.

