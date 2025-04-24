Chinese company hosts intercultural friendship football match in Sierra Leone

The vibrant atmosphere of Freetown transformed into a bustling hub of athletic enthusiasm as the China Railway Seventh Group (CRSG) hosted an intercultural friendship football match on April 19, 2025.

The event saw the CRSG Football Team, made up of both Chinese and local employees, face off against a spirited team representing surrounding communities. This friendly match was more than just a display of sporting prowess; it was a testament to CRSG's commitment to integration, unity and community development in Sierra Leone.

Participants pose for a group photo before the match. (Photo provided to People's Daily Online)

As the sun shone brightly, local residents flocked to the pitch, eager to witness a celebration of sportsmanship that transcends cultural boundaries.

Xiang Wang, the chief supervisor of CRSG, opened the event with a heartfelt address emphasizing the significance of football within Sierra Leonean culture.

"Football is very popular in Sierra Leone. Our company has always believed that true success lies in rooting ourselves in the local soil," said Wang.

He elaborated on the company's ongoing efforts to support various aspects of community development, including education, construction and skill training, all while cultivating a bond with local residents.

The image of diverse teams donning jerseys in the colors of their respective communities illustrated Wang's point about the power of sport as a universal language.

The match blended energetic gameplay and mutual respect among participants, showcasing their shared passion for football. This initiative not only provided an opportunity for entertaining competition but also promoted understanding and harmony across cultures.

Wang continued, emphasizing the internal benefits of such events for CRSG employees, stating, "Internally, this event reinforces our company identity as a united family."

He spoke of the daily collaboration between Chinese and African employees in various projects, from construction engineering to trade. The teamwork required on the football field served as a reminder of their shared mission in the workplace.

"By striving together in a team, we deepen bonds and inspire collective pride in our shared mission," he said.

One of the highlights of the day came when a local member of Parliament, John Sattie Kargbo, addressed the crowd, praising CRSG for its contributions to community development.

Players vie for the ball during the match. (Photo provided to People's Daily Online)

He noted that such friendly matches reflect the existing unity fostered by the company.

"We are not surprised to see such a friendly match, as it spells out the existing unity," he remarked. Kargbo acknowledged that CRSG has played a significant role in providing employment opportunities for local residents while supporting national development initiatives.

The MP highlighted the company's Community Development Fund and reaffirmed the positive impacts of CRSG's operations on both local and national levels.

"They have been instrumental toward community and local development," he asserted, echoing Wang's sentiments regarding the role of football in bringing people together.

"We are happy with the operations of CRSG, and we assure you that the community will continue to protect your operations."

After the speeches, the much-anticipated kickoff commenced, with enthusiastic cheers resonating from the sidelines. Players showcased their skills and finesse on the pitch as friendly rivalries unfolded amid jovial banter.

Both teams exhibited commendable sportsmanship, embodying the spirit of cooperation and camaraderie that CRSG aims to promote within its operational areas.

The sense of community extended beyond the match itself. Booths offering local foods and crafts filled the periphery of the event, allowing attendees to engage in cultural exchange beyond just football. Community members interacted, discussing the game and the ongoing efforts by CRSG to improve local infrastructure and access to essential services.

Wang reflected on the broader implications of the event, noting that sporting events can act as catalysts for socioeconomic development. "Just as CRSG created thousands of jobs and revitalized entire neighborhoods, we see football as another important part of community life," he declared.

By investing in sports and other engaging activities, CRSG hopes to foster a healthier lifestyle among local residents, ultimately contributing to enhanced overall well-being.

The unity displayed during the event was palpable, with smiles and laughter bridging any divides that may exist between Chinese employees and local friends.

As the players embraced at the final whistle, regardless of who scored the most goals, it was evident that the day's true victory lay in the connections forged across cultures.

After a successful football match, it was clear that the intercultural friendship football match had succeeded in its objective of promoting unity and camaraderie. Wang's final words resonated with those in attendance: "Victory is measured not just by goals scored, but by the connections we forge."

CRSG actively integrates into local society and participates in activities that are popular among Sierra Leoneans. The company strongly supports various development activities in the community, including sports.

Through sports activities like this match, the company demonstrates a spirit of cultural integration that transcends national boundaries while building stronger team cohesion within the organization.

During its long-term development, CRSG has always emphasized capacity building and quality cultivation of its employees. It has established outstanding mechanisms in skills improvement, management efficiency, and medical and health care.

By integrating sports, including football, into health management and corporate culture, CRSG has successfully shaped an organizational ecosystem that is "people-oriented and sustainable," injecting lasting impetus into long-term development.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)