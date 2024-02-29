China's top legislator meets Sierra Leonean president

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, meets with President of the Republic of Sierra Leone Julius Maada Bio in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

BEIJING, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Zhao Leji met with President of the Republic of Sierra Leone Julius Maada Bio in Beijing on Wednesday.

Zhao, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said that under the guidance of the leaders of the two countries, bilateral relations had been running at a high level and cooperation had yielded fruitful results.

Zhao said China was willing to work with Sierra Leone to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, consolidate political mutual trust, deepen practical cooperation, maintain close coordination in international affairs and push China-Sierra Leone comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership to a new level.

The Chinese side attaches great importance to cooperation with the Sierra Leonean parliament and is willing to strengthen exchanges at all levels of the legislature, provide better legal guarantee for bilateral cooperation, promote exchanges among political parties and localities as well as people-to-people exchanges, and share experience in strengthening democracy and the rule of law, Zhao said.

Noting that China is a reliable partner and great friend of Sierra Leone, Bio said Sierra Leone attaches great importance to developing relations with China and is willing to strengthen governance exchanges and practical cooperation with China to benefit the two peoples.

