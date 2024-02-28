Xi holds talks with Sierra Leonean president

Xinhua) 16:44, February 28, 2024

BEIJING, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks with President of the Republic of Sierra Leone Julius Maada Bio, who is on a state visit to China, in Beijing on Wednesday.

Since the establishment of diplomatic ties more than half a century ago, China and Sierra Leone have firmly supported each other on issues concerning each other's core interests, carried out efficient cooperation in the field of economic and social development, and maintained close coordination on international affairs, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson has said.

It is believed that this visit will inject new impetus into the comprehensive and in-depth development of China-Sierra Leone ties, and push for more achievements in the friendly cooperation between the two countries.

