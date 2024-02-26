Home>>
Sierra Leonean president to visit China
(Xinhua) 15:28, February 26, 2024
BEIJING, Feb. 26 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone Julius Maada Bio will pay a state visit to China from Feb. 27 to March 2, foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced on Monday.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese, Sierra Leonean hospitals ink deal to bolster medical cooperation
- Sierra Leonean minister extols Chinese medical team for boosting medical service
- China donates streetlights to light up Sierra Leonean communities
- Interview: China plays crucial role in Sierra Leone's agriculture, food security -- senior official
- China ready to enhance practical cooperation with Sierra Leone: VP
- Xi congratulates Bio on reelection as Sierra Leonean president
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.