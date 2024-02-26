Sierra Leonean president to visit China

Xinhua) 15:28, February 26, 2024

BEIJING, Feb. 26 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone Julius Maada Bio will pay a state visit to China from Feb. 27 to March 2, foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced on Monday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)