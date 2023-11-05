China donates streetlights to light up Sierra Leonean communities

FREETOWN, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Embassy in Sierra Leone has agreed to provide 40 solar streetlights for two communities in the West African country's Western Area Rural District that have long struggled with inadequate lighting equipment.

According to an implementation agreement signed between the Chinese embassy and Sierra Leone's Ministry of Western Region on Thursday, the project, with a cost of 20,000 U.S. dollars, is supposed to be completed within three months.

The agreement specified that the embassy will work with a local supplier to transport and install the solar lights. At the same time, the ministry will be responsible for coordinating the communities for the necessary preparations, including the selection of installation sites and the implementation of environmental protection and safety measures.

During the signing ceremony, Minister of Western Region Adekunle King commended China for its contribution to the security and development of the Campbell and Regent communities, saying the ministry will work with the communities to take ownership of the solar streetlights once the project is completed.

Li Xiaoyong, the charge d'affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Sierra Leone, praised the ministry's efforts to improve security and development in the region and expressed a commitment to future cooperation for the development of Sierra Leone.

Representatives from the communities also expressed their appreciation for the Chinese government's efforts to help boost their social and economic development.

