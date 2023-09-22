China ready to enhance practical cooperation with Sierra Leone: VP

Xinhua) 14:46, September 22, 2023

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng meets with Sierra Leonean President Julius Maada Bio on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, the United States, Sept. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jie)

NEW YORK, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- China stands ready to enhance practical cooperation with Sierra Leone in various fields and jointly promote world peace and development, Chinese Vice President Han Zheng said Thursday.

Han made the remarks in New York while meeting with Sierra Leonean President Julius Maada Bio on the sidelines of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly.

Han conveyed Chinese President Xi Jinping's sincere greetings to Bio.

China and Sierra Leone are good brothers and good friends with sincere friendship and mutual support, and the two sides have always supported each other firmly on issues concerning the other's core interests and major concerns, Han said.

In recent years, the two countries have enjoyed close high-level exchanges and fruitful practical cooperation in various fields, he said.

China congratulates Sierra Leone on being elected as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the period of 2024-2025, said Han.

Bio asked Han to convey his best wishes to President Xi Jinping, and thanked China for its selfless assistance to Sierra Leone over the years, noting that China is a trustworthy good friend of the Sierra Leonean people.

Sierra Leone adheres to the one-China principle, and is ready to enhance practical cooperation with China in various fields and jointly safeguard the legitimate interests of developing countries, Bio said.

