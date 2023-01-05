Sierra Leonean president lauds mutual relationship with China

Xinhua) 09:28, January 05, 2023

FREETOWN, Jan. 4 (Xinhua) -- President of Sierra Leone Julius Maada Bio said Wednesday that his government valued the mutual relationship between Sierra Leone and China that has stretched for decades.

The president commented while receiving the new Chinese ambassador to Sierra Leone Wang Qing at the State House.

"My government is grateful for the relationship between the two countries. At the height of COVID-19, my government got support from China. So, we have enjoyed the relationship at both bilateral and multilateral levels. We are two great friends," Bio said.

Bio also assured Wang of his full support in promoting the relations between the two countries.

"China and Sierra Leone have enjoyed a great friendship with the aim of having a community of a shared future. I know I will get maximum support from the government and the people of Sierra Leone throughout my stay," said Wang.

