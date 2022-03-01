Chinese, Sierra Leonean hospitals vow further cooperation

Xinhua) 08:16, March 01, 2022

FREETOWN, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- China's Xiangya Hospital and China-Sierra Leone Friendship Hospital on Monday vowed to deepen bilateral cooperation to boost the medical and healthcare services in the West African country.

Speaking during a webinar, Karim Kabineh, the dean of the China-Sierra Leone Friendship Hospital, said that Sierra Leone has been for years in shortage of medical resources, techniques, and professionals, which posed a grave challenge for hospitals across the country.

He lauded the Chinese medical team, the organizer of the webinar, saying they have done a lot to boost China-Sierra Leone cooperation in medical and healthcare services.

Lei Guanghua, the dean of China's Xiangya Hospital, said the hospital is committed to offering training opportunities for Sierra Leonean medical personnel, assisting in key medical fields, providing long-distance consultation services on difficult cases, and addressing other challenges confronting its counterpart.

In a press release after the webinar, the Chinese hospital said the cooperation between China and Sierra Leone in medical and healthcare services has achieved significant progress over years, which is an embodiment of the friendship between the two countries.

"The hospital will always keep its promise of helping Sierra Leoneans improve medical series and contributing to the health and well-being of African people," it added.

