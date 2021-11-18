Lawmakers in Sierra Leone commend China's support for development

Xinhua) 08:25, November 18, 2021

FREETOWN, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- Members of the parliament in Sierra Leone extolled China on Wednesday for its support to the West African country's economic and social development.

Speaking in a salon organized by the Chinese embassy in Sierra Leone, Ibrahim Kargbo, Chairperson of the Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee, said he is happy to see China's growth over the years, and its relationship with Sierra Leone is flourishing.

"The Chinese have always used their resources to help other nations develop," he said, adding that most of the development support given to Sierra Leone over the years like the construction of the national stadium, hospitals, and other areas are due to the good existing relations between the two countries.

Emilia Lolloh Tongi, another member of the parliament, lauded China's provision of vaccines during the fight against COVID-19, construction of roads, and support in areas of agriculture, health, and education.

She further called on China to help Sierra Leone with the required skills on food self-sufficiency.

On his part, the Chinese Ambassador to Sierra Leone Hu Zhangliang pledged China's continued support to Sierra Leone at all times.

"We value the relationship with Sierra Leone, and we are committed to bringing more development to the country," he said.

