Chinese embassy donates food items to Muslims in Sierra Leone

Xinhua) 09:06, April 29, 2022

FREETOWN, April 28 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese embassy in Sierra Leone on Thursday donated a batch of food items to the Muslim community in the West African country.

The items consisting of rice, cooking oil, flour, and sugar were donated also as a gesture to celebrate Sierra Leone's 61st Independence anniversary, which fell Wednesday this year, said Hu Zhangliang, the Chinese ambassador to Sierra lone, during the donation ceremony held in Freetown, the capital of Sierra Leone.

"I wish to congratulate President Julius Maada Bio, the Sierra Leone government, and the people for their efforts made in promoting religious harmony and national cohesion. The achievements in advancing the well-being of the Muslim community are also notable," he said.

Noting that the Muslims have done a lot in promoting the development of the China-Sierra Leone relationship, Hu said he wishes the donation will help the religious organizations here in providing support to the less privileged persons and communities.

Sierra Leonean Minister of Social Welfare Bendu Dassama expressed her appreciation to the Chinese embassy for the kind and timely gesture, saying it always shows up in a time of need.

Sheikh Ibrahim Barrie, the Secretary-General of the Supreme Islamic Council of Sierra Leone, said they are very happy to receive the food items and are grateful for the support that China has been giving not only to the Muslims but to the people of Sierra Leone as a whole.

