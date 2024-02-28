Home>>
Sierra Leonean president lays wreath at Monument to People's Heroes in Beijing
(Xinhua) 15:19, February 28, 2024
Sierra Leonean President Julius Maada Bio lays a wreath at the Monument to the People's Heroes on the Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Interview: Sierra Leone-China friendship delivers tangible results, says minister
- Sierra Leonean president to visit China
- Chinese, Sierra Leonean hospitals ink deal to bolster medical cooperation
- Sierra Leonean minister extols Chinese medical team for boosting medical service
- China donates streetlights to light up Sierra Leonean communities
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.