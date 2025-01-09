Former Sierra Leonean FM launches book on China-Sierra Leone ties
FREETOWN, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- David John Francis, former minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation of Sierra Leone, launched a book on China-Sierra Leone relations on Wednesday at the Chinese Embassy in Freetown, the country's capital.
The book, titled China-Sierra Leone Relations: Friendship, Cooperation, and Win-Win Diplomacy, presents an analytical framework for examining the dynamic and evolving ties between China and Sierra Leone.
During the launch ceremony, Francis said that his book explores the extensive history of diplomatic engagements and collaborations between China and Sierra Leone. He also shared insights from a key chapter titled China-Sierra Leone Political, Economic, and Development Engagements, which encapsulates the multifaceted nature of the bilateral relationship over the past five decades.
Timothy Musa Kabba, Sierra Leone's current foreign minister, expressed his appreciation to Francis for his invaluable contribution to enhancing understanding and fostering stronger relations between China and Sierra Leone. Kabba said Sierra Leone is committed to nurturing and expanding the special bond with China, aiming to promote mutual respect and cooperation for the benefit of both nations.
The launch ceremony was attended by a diverse audience, including current and former government ministers, academics, and media professionals.
Photos
Related Stories
- President of Republic of Sierra Leone arrives in Beijing for 2024 FOCAC Summit
- Chinese doctors help local community fight malaria in Sierra Leone
- Feature: Sierra Leoneans heap praise on China for aided projects
- Long-lasting China-Sierra Leone friendship sees renewed vigor
- Full Text: Joint Statement on Deepening the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership Between the People's Republic of China and the Republic of Sierra Leone
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.