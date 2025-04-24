Reading boom transforms libraries into urban "third space"

Xinhua) 08:39, April 24, 2025

Students study at a library on Laoshan campus of Ocean University of China in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Guang)

BEIJING, April 23 (Xinhua) -- By 8 a.m. on a Saturday, Shanxi provincial library in the northern Chinese city of Taiyuan was besieged not by silence, but by backpacks, strollers, and retirees quietly queuing under the dawn light, a scene once reserved for museums and concert halls.

"I've recently gotten into psychology and wanted to study it systematically," said Ma Jiaqi, a resident. While screen reading dominates daily life, he added, physical books help him focus.

Like many Chinese urbanites, he now spends weekends "soaking up" time at libraries, a sight that has become routine nationwide.

Libraries are no longer silent sanctuaries but vibrant "third spaces" blending learning, leisure and community, reflecting a shift fueled by rising literacy demands and government campaigns.

At the provincial library of Shanxi, visitor numbers jumped 70.52 percent year-on-year in 2024, with over 3.1 million attendees at 3,500 reading events. To meet the demands, the library expanded seating by 43.6 percent, adding 2,034 seats, said Fu Jingjing, the library's deputy publicity director.

As of the end of 2023, China hosts 3,246 public libraries holding 1.44 billion books, per 2024 cultural statistics. In 2023, visits to these libraries soared 46.9 percent to 1.1 billion.

The transformation is stark in Shanghai, where the renovated Shanghai Book City draws crowds not just for books but author talks, photo exhibitions and concerts. "Every new feature here ties back to books, but in ways that fit modern urban lifestyles," said Zhao Feng, deputy general manager of Shanghai Xinhua Media.

Technology also plays its part. Hefei City Library in east China's Anhui Province uses an AI librarian powered by DeepSeek's language model to recommend books via social media.

As Wednesday marks World Book Day, Beijing's National Library blended subway themes and digital tech in its "Reading as a Journey" initiative, while Shanxi hosted 43 classical literature programs, showcasing reading's enduring relevance.

"Libraries today are about open, smart, inclusive sharing," said Chen Chao, director of Shanghai Library. "They're places where people happily spend entire days."

As Fu put it, "Bookishness is an atmosphere. We want that scent of pages to permeate everyday life."

