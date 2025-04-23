China's digital reading users reach 670 million in 2024

Xinhua) 13:44, April 23, 2025

TAIYUAN, April 23 (Xinhua) -- The number of digital reading users in China reached 670 million in 2024, marking a 17.5 percent year-on-year increase, according to a report on digital reading released on Wednesday in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province.

