China promotes literature at Bologna Int'l Children's Book Fair
People read books at the Chinese exhibition area during the 62nd Bologna International Children's Book Fair in Bologna, Italy, March 31, 2025. The book fair opened on Monday in the Italian city of Bologna, with China hosting a series of events to promote its literature for young readers on the global stage. (Xinhua/Li Jing)
People look at the works of Chinese illustrators during the 62nd Bologna International Children's Book Fair in Bologna, Italy, April 1, 2025. The book fair opened on Monday in the Italian city of Bologna, with China hosting a series of events to promote its literature for young readers on the global stage. (Xinhua/Li Jing)
This photo taken on March 31, 2025 shows a 3D book at the Chinese exhibition area during the 62nd Bologna International Children's Book Fair in Bologna, Italy. The book fair opened on Monday in the Italian city of Bologna, with China hosting a series of events to promote its literature for young readers on the global stage. (Xinhua/Li Jing)
This photo taken on April 1, 2025 shows an image of Ne Zha, a rebellious boy-god from Chinese folklore, displayed at the Chinese exhibition area during the 62nd Bologna International Children's Book Fair in Bologna, Italy. The book fair opened on Monday in the Italian city of Bologna, with China hosting a series of events to promote its literature for young readers on the global stage. (Xinhua/Li Jing)
People read books at the Chinese exhibition area during the 62nd Bologna International Children's Book Fair in Bologna, Italy, April 1, 2025. The book fair opened on Monday in the Italian city of Bologna, with China hosting a series of events to promote its literature for young readers on the global stage. (Xinhua/Li Jing)
Exhibitors talk at the Chinese exhibition area during the 62nd Bologna International Children's Book Fair in Bologna, Italy, April 1, 2025. The book fair opened on Monday in the Italian city of Bologna, with China hosting a series of events to promote its literature for young readers on the global stage. (Xinhua/Li Jing)
A man looks at the works of Chinese illustrators during the 62nd Bologna International Children's Book Fair in Bologna, Italy, April 1, 2025. The book fair opened on Monday in the Italian city of Bologna, with China hosting a series of events to promote its literature for young readers on the global stage. (Xinhua/Li Jing)
Children's books are displayed during the 62nd Bologna International Children's Book Fair in Bologna, Italy, April 1, 2025. The book fair opened on Monday in the Italian city of Bologna, with China hosting a series of events to promote its literature for young readers on the global stage. (Xinhua/Li Jing)
This photo taken on April 1, 2025 shows books themed in Ne Zha, a rebellious boy-god from Chinese folklore, at the Chinese exhibition area during the 62nd Bologna International Children's Book Fair in Bologna, Italy. The book fair opened on Monday in the Italian city of Bologna, with China hosting a series of events to promote its literature for young readers on the global stage. (Xinhua/Li Jing)
People read books at the Chinese exhibition area during the 62nd Bologna International Children's Book Fair in Bologna, Italy, March 31, 2025. The book fair opened on Monday in the Italian city of Bologna, with China hosting a series of events to promote its literature for young readers on the global stage. (Xinhua/Li Jing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Bologna book fair offers global platform for Chinese literature for young readers
- Minsk int'l book fair presents Chinese books
- London Book Fair highlights collaboration, technological shifts in publishing
- London Book Fair opens, shedding light on Chinese publishing
- China highlights literary gems at Istanbul Publishing Fellowship
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.