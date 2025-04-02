China promotes literature at Bologna Int'l Children's Book Fair

Xinhua) 08:22, April 02, 2025

People read books at the Chinese exhibition area during the 62nd Bologna International Children's Book Fair in Bologna, Italy, March 31, 2025.

People look at the works of Chinese illustrators during the 62nd Bologna International Children's Book Fair in Bologna, Italy, April 1, 2025. The book fair opened on Monday in the Italian city of Bologna, with China hosting a series of events to promote its literature for young readers on the global stage.

This photo taken on March 31, 2025 shows a 3D book at the Chinese exhibition area during the 62nd Bologna International Children's Book Fair in Bologna, Italy.

This photo taken on April 1, 2025 shows an image of Ne Zha, a rebellious boy-god from Chinese folklore, displayed at the Chinese exhibition area during the 62nd Bologna International Children's Book Fair in Bologna, Italy.

People read books at the Chinese exhibition area during the 62nd Bologna International Children's Book Fair in Bologna, Italy, April 1, 2025.

Exhibitors talk at the Chinese exhibition area during the 62nd Bologna International Children's Book Fair in Bologna, Italy, April 1, 2025.

A man looks at the works of Chinese illustrators during the 62nd Bologna International Children's Book Fair in Bologna, Italy, April 1, 2025.

Children's books are displayed during the 62nd Bologna International Children's Book Fair in Bologna, Italy, April 1, 2025.

This photo taken on April 1, 2025 shows books themed in Ne Zha, a rebellious boy-god from Chinese folklore, at the Chinese exhibition area during the 62nd Bologna International Children's Book Fair in Bologna, Italy.

People read books at the Chinese exhibition area during the 62nd Bologna International Children's Book Fair in Bologna, Italy, March 31, 2025.

