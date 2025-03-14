London Book Fair highlights collaboration, technological shifts in publishing

Xinhua) 08:22, March 14, 2025

A man reads at a booth displaying China-themed books at London Book Fair in London, Britain, March 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

LONDON, March 13 (Xinhua) -- The 2025 London Book Fair (LBF) concluded on Thursday, with publishing insiders emphasizing international collaborations and industry trends shaping the future.

During the three-day event, more than 30,000 publishing professionals and 1,000 exhibitors across the world showcased flagship titles, signed deals, and engaged in discussions on key industry topics.

Gareth Rapley, former director of the LBF, said that strong participants at this international event will create better opportunities for the industry worldwide. He also highlighted China's prominent presence at the fair and its growth across all publishing aspects, from book releases to print solutions.

This photo taken on March 12, 2025 shows books themed around the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression at London Book Fair, in London, Britain. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

This year, over 50 Chinese publishers and book trade companies presented over 4,000 high-quality titles, showcasing co-publishing results or exploring new international cooperation partnerships. They also held 40 activities, including book launches, copyright signings, and reader seminars, underscoring China's commitment to global literary dialogues.

Glyn Jones from Elsevier told Xinhua that the company plans to translate and publish several Chinese titles on applied technology, such as green hydrogen production and intelligent vehicles.

He said it's "only natural" to publish books from China, as the country is "leading the world" in crucial technological advancement.

China-themed mini books are seen at London Book Fair in London, Britain, March 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Beyond book themes, emerging technologies are also reshaping how publishers navigate future opportunities and challenges. At the fair, industry insiders told Xinhua that AI is assisting in tasks such as developing marketing strategies and producing audiobooks, enabling publishers to improve efficiency and focus more on creativity.

"AI will never replace humans," said Martin Liu, chief operating officer and publisher at LID Publishing, emphasizing that the "nuances and subtleties" in books will always require a "human touch and human creativity" to reach their full potential.

Amid the evolving global publishing landscape, Richard Charkin, former president of the International Publishers Association, told Xinhua that publishers must act as a "gatekeeper and purveyor" of quality information, especially as AI-driven content raises growing concerns over information reliability and copyright protection.

Despite technological shifts that complicate current and future trends, Charkin stressed that publishers must remain steadfast in their one fundamental role -- connecting writers and readers.

An exhibitor attends London Book Fair in London, Britain, March 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

