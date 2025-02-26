10th Istanbul Publishing Fellowship kicks off with focus on China

February 26, 2025

ISTANBUL, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) -- The 10th Istanbul Publishing Fellowship kicked off on Tuesday, with China selected as the "Focus Country" for the event.

In the China section, visitors were captivated by a diverse array of Chinese books, with representatives from various Chinese publishing houses showcasing their collections and engaging in meetings to enhance collaboration.

The area, adorned with cultural decorations, allowed visitors to experience Chinese calligraphy. The interaction gained popularity with long queues throughout the day.

The atmosphere in the China section was especially appealing to younger bibliophiles.

"The Chinese books on display here are particularly drawing the interest of young people," said Yasin Balaban, a visitor. "We hope to see more Chinese literature translated into Turkish."

According to the fellowship's organizing committee, this year's event has attracted over 370 publishers from 75 countries, including 120 Turkish publishers.

