Beijing book fair opens with 400,000 titles on show

Xinhua) 14:08, January 09, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- The 2025 Beijing Book Fair opened on Thursday at the China International Exhibition Center, with over 400,000 titles on display, according to the organizers.

Jointly hosted by the Publishers Association of China and the Books and Periodicals Distribution Association of China, the event boasts an exhibition hall of 50,000 square meters, which includes specialized sections for social sciences, technology, children's literature and educational publications.

For the first time, this year's event is introducing a cultural and creative products zone, presenting a diverse range of products such as book-related merchandise, stationery and art collections.

During the book fair, a series of interviews and reading promotion campaigns, as well as over 400 themed activities, will be held. The latest report of the publishing industry and the annual book retail market report will also be released during the event.

First launched in 1987, the Beijing Book Fair has grown into an important platform for the publication industry. This year's event will run till Saturday.

