Chinese publishers shine at Malta Book Festival

VALLETTA, Nov. 7 (Xinhua) -- A delegation of Chinese publishers, alongside the China Cultural Center in Malta, showcased a variety of Chinese publications at the 45th Malta Book Festival, which runs from Nov. 6 to Nov. 10 in Attard, central Malta.

This year's book festival, themed "Binding Worlds," features some 40 exhibitors and is expected to attract around 50,000 visitors.

The Chinese exhibition booth, themed "Reading China," uses vibrant "Chinese red" as its backdrop, making it a striking presence at the festival. The books on display span diverse topics, including Chinese culture, history, tourism, education, science and technology, and medicine, offering Maltese readers a unique opportunity to deepen their understanding of China.

The "Reading China" booth, one of the festival's most eye-catching displays, provides readers with a fresh perspective on China and Chinese culture, and opens a new chapter in literary and publishing exchanges and cooperation between China and Malta, Yuan Yuan, director of the China Cultural Center in Malta, told Xinhua.

For the first time, Chinese publishers are participating in the Malta Book Festival, Mark Camilleri, executive chairman of Malta's National Book Council, told Xinhua. He said that this initial participation is a promising start, describing it as a "foundation stone for future successes" in the publishing sector cooperation between Malta and China. He expressed hopes that more Chinese books will enter the Maltese market and that Maltese books will reach Chinese readers through expanded collaboration.

Emiliano Salvi, a 34-year-old attendee, was captivated by the books at the Chinese stand. "I am particularly interested in finding out something about Chinese culture," he said, noting that he plans to buy some books introducing Chinese culture and language for his 26-year-old sister, who is learning Chinese. He shared his hope to visit China with his family one day to experience the culture in person.

Joe Borg, executive secretary of Malta's SKS Publishers, told Xinhua at the festival that he was pleased to meet the Chinese publishers, whose visit from afar "gives us more encouragement to pursue our efforts to publish more books directly translated from Chinese." He expressed enthusiasm for continued collaboration with Chinese partners.

Two years ago, SKS published a Maltese version of The Analects of Confucius in collaboration with Chinese publisher Shandong Friendship Publishing House. The Analects of Confucius, or Lunyu in Chinese, is a collection of ideas and sayings from the ancient Chinese philosopher Confucius (551 B.C.-479 B.C.).

At the "Meeting Chinese Publishers" event, Zhang Jing, head of the Chinese publishers' delegation, emphasized the importance of strengthening collaboration in the publishing sector. She said both sides could benefit by expanding translations and publications, creating shared data platforms to facilitate learning and cultural exchange, and fostering publishing talent.

