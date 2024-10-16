Young Chinese emerge as main buying force at book fair

Xinhua) 08:37, October 16, 2024

CHENGDU, Oct. 15 (Xinhua) -- The 2024 Tianfu Book Fair, which just concluded in the southwestern Chinese metropolis of Chengdu, has seen both record sales and a record number of young visitors this year.

The four-day event showcased over 800,000 books and attracted more than 58 million visits online and offline. The total sales of books and cultural products reached 105 million yuan (about 14.8 million U.S. dollars).

Young readers carrying canvas bags and notebooks were frequently seen at the fair. They navigated through booths and crowds, carefully selecting books and participating in the various cultural events. They weren't just enthusiastic attendees, they were also the driving force behind retail sales.

Shi Haoran, in his 20s, went straight to a booth for the specially crafted edition of "Romance of the Three Kingdoms," the publication of which he had crowdfunded a few years earlier.

This edition is part of a panoramic series of China's four great classics, which cleverly incorporates elements that appeal to today's youth, such as rich illustrations, cultural maps and interesting commentaries from famous people.

"We prefer works that blend tradition with modernity, as long as they remain true to the original," Shi said.

He purchased five sets of the displayed books. Although the prices were steep, he feels they are worth collecting. He said good books can be read repeatedly, unlike fast consumer goods that are used up quickly.

The demand for books among young people has also become increasingly diverse.

"We noticed that young people are very interested in traditional Chinese culture. The market demand for beautifully crafted books with traditional cultural elements has seen significant growth," said Yuan Ziqi, deputy general manager of a major Chinese publisher.

With the rise of new media, book promotion methods are continuously evolving. Yuan noted that publishers are increasingly prone to promoting their new books through online platforms such as Bilibili, Douyin and Xiaohongshu -- all popular among young readers.

Yuan emphasized that staying relevant and effectively sharing quality content through online platforms will be a key strategy for future development.

"I have always been fond of social sciences, history and science fiction. The variety of books at this fair and their exquisite designs have really opened my eyes. I particularly love books that come with cultural products, as they have both reading value and collectible significance," said Zhou Wenqiang, a young reader.

"Many readers now not only buy books but also enjoy purchasing related cultural products," said Yuan Zizhan, a book editor.

Additionally, the influence of anime and ACG (animation, comic, game) culture among the young is increasingly reflected in their consumption habits.

Publisher Wu Shiyu said that his organization has recently focused on introducing anime series books, and has begun to expand into manga products, which have a stable audience and sales in the domestic market.

He also observed that the reading preferences of young people have become quite diverse, encompassing social sciences, literature, aesthetics and philosophy, with increasing attention paid to political and historical books. This may be related to the rise of social media influencers dealing with knowledge and reading, he said.

This year's fair hosted over 1,000 cultural events, covering various aspects such as reading sharing, new book releases and author signings.

