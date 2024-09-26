Chinese publishers shine at Indonesia International Book Fair

Xinhua) 08:32, September 26, 2024

People visit the booth of China Publication during the 2024 Indonesia International Book Fair at Jakarta Convention Center in Jakarta, Indonesia, Sept. 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

JAKARTA, Sept. 25 (Xinhua) -- A delegation of Chinese publishers on Wednesday showcased more than 700 volumes of premium Chinese books at the 2024 Indonesia International Book Fair (IIBF), held from Sept. 25-29 in Jakarta.

Organized by China National Sci-Tech Information Import &Export Co., Ltd, the collection featured over 400 types of books, covering topics such as traditional Chinese culture, Mandarin learning, literature, social sciences, children's books, and traditional Chinese medicine.

The delegation set up a digital reading stand showcasing Chinese history, culture, and advancements in fields like economics and ecology. The stand's interactive photo feature allowed visitors to capture memorable moments.

A highlight of the event was a signing ceremony between China's publisher Higher Education Press and Indonesia's PT Legacy Utama Kreasindo, which secured the Indonesian language rights for "Experiencing Chinese for Primary Schools (International Version)." This comprehensive series, designed for overseas elementary students, will be published in Indonesia later this year.

IIBF Chairperson Wedha Stratesti remarked that the 2024 event, featuring publishers from 15 countries, represents a milestone for the fair.

Dancers perform during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Indonesia International Book Fair at Jakarta Convention Center in Jakarta, Indonesia, Sept. 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

Children pose for photos in front of People's Daily's digital bulletin board at the booth of China Publication during the 2024 Indonesia International Book Fair at Jakarta Convention Center in Jakarta, Indonesia, Sept. 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

Children look at a Chinese book at the booth of China Publication during the 2024 Indonesia International Book Fair at Jakarta Convention Center in Jakarta, Indonesia, Sept. 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

Books are on display at the booth of China Publication during the 2024 Indonesia International Book Fair at Jakarta Convention Center in Jakarta, Indonesia, Sept. 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

Children learn about Chinese culture at the booth of China Publication during the 2024 Indonesia International Book Fair at Jakarta Convention Center in Jakarta, Indonesia, Sept. 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

