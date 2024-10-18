Chinese publishers' exhibition draws visitors at 76th Frankfurt Book Fair

Xinhua) 08:22, October 18, 2024

Visitors talk with an exhibitor during the China-Europe Copyright Matchmaking Event at the Chinese publishers' exhibition area at the 76th Frankfurt Book Fair in Frankfurt, Germany, Oct. 17, 2024. The Frankfurt Book Fair officially opened on Tuesday. Chinese publishers are making a significant impact at this year's fair, showcasing more than 3,500 books, including 1,500 in foreign languages. In addition to new book releases, Chinese publishers are holding numerous premieres and signing ceremonies for copyright agreements, with up to 1,000 books available for copyright trade. The fair will also feature a promotional event for the 2025 Beijing International Book Fair and a session on copyright trade between China and Europe. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

A visitor talks with exhibitors at the Chinese publishers' exhibition area at the 76th Frankfurt Book Fair in Frankfurt, Germany, Oct. 16, 2024.

Visitors are pictured at the Chinese publishers' exhibition area at the 76th Frankfurt Book Fair in Frankfurt, Germany, Oct. 17, 2024.

A visitor looks over a book at the Chinese publishers' exhibition area at the 76th Frankfurt Book Fair in Frankfurt, Germany, Oct. 17, 2024.

A visitors experiences making skills of woodblock new year prints at the Chinese publishers' exhibition area at the 76th Frankfurt Book Fair in Frankfurt, Germany, Oct. 16, 2024.

Director of the Frankfurt Book Fair Juergen Boos (L) visits the Chinese publishers' exhibition area at the 76th Frankfurt Book Fair in Frankfurt, Germany, Oct. 16, 2024.

Director of the Frankfurt Book Fair Juergen Boos speaks during an interview at the opening ceremony of the 76th Frankfurt Book Fair in Frankfurt, Germany, Oct. 15, 2024.

A visitor looks over a book at the Chinese publishers' exhibition area at the 76th Frankfurt Book Fair in Frankfurt, Germany, Oct. 17, 2024.

A visitor looks over a book at the Chinese publishers' exhibition area at the 76th Frankfurt Book Fair in Frankfurt, Germany, Oct. 17, 2024.

