China-published books about Bulgaria presented in Sofia

Xinhua) 13:21, December 20, 2024

SOFIA, Dec. 19 (Xinhua) -- Books published in China, including translations and studies related to Bulgaria, were presented in Sofia on Thursday.

Co-organized by the Confucius Institute in Sofia, the China and Central and Eastern European Countries (China-CEEC) Publishing Association and the Foreign Language Teaching and Research Press (FLTRP), the event showcased the achievements of Chinese book publishing on Bulgarian topics.

A total of 220 books were presented, covering Bulgarian literature, culture, art, folklore, history, and many other disciplines. Nearly half of them were Chinese translations of Bulgarian literary masterpieces, including "The Physics of Sorrow" by Bulgarian writer Georgi Gospodinov, winner of the 2023 International Booker Prize.

Gospodinov, attending the event, expressed his appreciation for the Chinese edition of his novel, calling it a "translation of context" and one of the most beautiful versions of the book worldwide. Translator Chen Ying shared her delight at the novel's positive reception among Chinese readers.

Chinese Ambassador to Bulgaria Dai Qingli described the books as "windows" revealing Bulgaria's rich cultural heritage and fostering mutual understanding between the two nations. She emphasized the significance of literature as a bridge for cultural dialogue and cooperation.

Georgi Valchev, rector of Sofia University, underscored the importance of literature as a cultural mediator, noting its power to connect people and convey profound messages.

