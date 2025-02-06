Cairo's biggest book fair concludes with growing popularity of translated Chinese books

CAIRO, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- The annual Cairo International Book Fair (CIBF) wrapped up on Wednesday, witnessing a notable surge in interest in translated Chinese books as readers from across the Arab world sought deeper insights into China's culture, history, and modernization.

One of the main attractions of the fair was the Bayt Al-Hekma Cultural Group, a publishing house primarily dedicated to translating Chinese books into Arabic and providing Chinese language learning resources. Over the years, it has built a strong reputation among Arab readers, becoming a key destination for those eager to explore China's development and cultural heritage.

Saudi visitor Hussein Ismail was among the visitors who purchased several books from the booth. He explained that his deep interest in China's modernization and economic success motivated him to explore Chinese literature.

"Saudi Arabia is experiencing greater openness to China economically and politically, which has sparked increased cultural exchanges and translation efforts," Ismail told Xinhua.

He also emphasized a shift in reading preferences among Arab readers, who have traditionally been more exposed to Western literature and history.

"Now, there is a greater need to explore other civilizations, with China being at the forefront," he said.

Egyptian translator Essam Ahmed, who began studying Chinese in 2016, shared a similar perspective.

"When I first started learning the language, there weren't many available resources," he told Xinhua, adding that Bayt Al-Hekma was his primary source for books on Chinese history, culture, and language.

Ahmed highlighted the increasing diversity of Chinese books at this year's fair, covering topics such as literature, economics, politics, and history.

"Bayt Al-Hekma plays a crucial role in introducing Arab readers to China's rich civilization, as it remains the only specialized exhibitor of translated Chinese books at the fair," he said.

According to Amr Moghith, director of Bayt Al-Hekma, this year's booth featured an extensive selection of translated Chinese books in political, economic, and cultural fields, as well as books written about China by Arab scholars and researchers.

The newly translated works cover topics such as China's energy resources, its role in the global economy, cultural identity, and China's engagement with Africa through travel literature, he noted.

"Apart from translations, we also focus on original books written in Arabic about China, offering deeper insights for researchers and academics," Moghith told Xinhua.

The publisher has also expanded into children's literature, with more than 120 books translated from Chinese into Arabic for young readers aged 9 to 16. This year, several new titles have been introduced, offering engaging stories that blend adventure and problem-solving, appealing to young audiences.

Beyond books, Bayt Al-Hekma's booth featured cultural products from China, including traditional Chinese New Year items.

"These cultural industries have become an essential part of Arab-Chinese cultural exchange, drawing significant interest from visitors," Moghith pointed out.

This year's edition of CIBF, held under the theme "Read... In the Beginning Was the Word," ran from Jan. 23 to Feb. 5. The event hosted 1,345 publishers and 6,150 exhibitors from 80 countries, including 10 countries participating for the first time.

