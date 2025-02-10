Chinese stall popular at Bangladeshi book fair

09:48, February 10, 2025

DHAKA, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) -- The month-long Amar Ekushey Book Fair 2025 is underway in Bangladesh's capital Dhaka, starting on Feb. 1.

This year, over 700 publishers have participated in the fair. Among the stalls, the Chinese stall "China Book House" is welcomed by local readers, showcasing Chinese books and traditional Chinese craftsmanship.

The "China Book House" exhibits over 400 types of Chinese publications with over 1,000 copies, covering topics such as culture, history, folklore, tourism, cuisine, economy, politics, and Chinese language learning.

"I have read many Chinese books related to Chinese culture, food, places, and the capital. I like reading these books. I learned a lot from reading these books," Mobashwara, a student visiting the book fair told Xinhua.

"I want to buy more books because I want to know more about Chinese culture, food and people," she added.

Another visitor Md. Shamim said he came to this fair in search of books to teach children Chinese.

"I want to teach them at home. Our country is so close to China, yet our people have little knowledge of Chinese culture. That's why I believe there should be more books like these in the market to introduce Chinese culture to people in Bangladesh," he said.

Mostofa Sarwar Farooki, cultural advisor to the interim government of Bangladesh, also visited the "China Book House."

He told Xinhua that he is most interested in the books that discuss how China has successfully risen in the tech world, as well as its achievements in agriculture.

For his part, Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen said he hopes the "China Book House" will serve as an opportunity to open a window for the people of Bangladesh to learn more about China.

He expressed hope that people from all walks of life in Bangladesh would actively participate in activities celebrating the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic relations between China and Bangladesh and the Year of China-Bangladesh People-to-People Exchanges and contribute to further strengthening and elevating the friendship between the two countries.

Launched in 1972, the Amar Ekushey Book Fair is a Bengali-language book exhibition that has become the longest-running, largest, and most popular book fair in Bangladesh.

