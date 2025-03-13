Chinese, British publishers jointly mark 80th anniversary of WWII victory

An exhibitor attends London Book Fair in London, Britain, March 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

The Chinese edition of "Blades of Grass: The Story of George Aylwin Hogg," a biography of the British journalist who lost his life supporting China's war against Japanese aggression, was launched on Wednesday.

LONDON, March 12 (Xinhua) -- As this year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory of the World Anti-Fascist War, Chinese and British publishers hosted a series of events to pay tribute to the victory at the ongoing London Book Fair.

On Wednesday, a launch event was held for the Chinese edition of "Blades of Grass: The Story of George Aylwin Hogg," a biography of the British journalist who gave his life to support China's war against Japanese aggression decades ago.

The book, which includes Hogg's letters and journalistic works, offers a fuller picture of his early life and his journey as a reporter in China, documenting both the war and social life. It also highlights his efforts to support the Chinese people during the war, particularly his role in founding a school for war orphans in Shaanxi.

Mark Aylwin Thomas, author of the book and nephew of the late Hogg, said at the launch that the translated edition gives Chinese readers the opportunity to learn more about the "extraordinary person" who "loved and respected his fellow human beings regardless of race, belief or cultural differences, striving selflessly with compassion for a common positive goal."

This photo taken on March 11, 2025 shows a view of London Book Fair in London, Britain. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Chen Guangyao from People's Publishing House, the book's publisher, said that Hogg's story serves as a historical testament to the friendship between China and Britain. He expressed hope that the Chinese edition will further strengthen this friendship and contribute to promoting world peace and development.

Along with the book, five other publications themed around the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression were also unveiled on Wednesday during the three-day book fair.

Speaking with Xinhua after a seminar where Chinese and British writers and scholars shared stories and insights on the bonds forged between the two countries during the war, Hugo de Burgh, director of China Media Centre at the University of Westminster, emphasized the importance of helping younger generations "understand the dangers and the terrible suffering caused by conflict and war."

He added that "responsible publishers" play a crucial role in reminding people of the "positive aspects of our relationships" that emerged from the shared experiences of war and hardship.

In addition, a special screening of "The Sinking of the Lisbon Maru" was held during the book fair. The documentary is about the heroic rescue of British prisoners of war by Chinese fishermen during World War II.

A man reads at a booth displaying China-themed books at London Book Fair in London, Britain, March 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

