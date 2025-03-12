London Book Fair opens, shedding light on Chinese publishing

Xinhua) 09:23, March 12, 2025

LONDON, March 11 (Xinhua) -- The London Book Fair (LBF), one of the world's premier publishing events, opened on Tuesday, highlighting China's publishing achievements, global collaborations, and growing influence in the industry.

Running through Thursday, the fair is expected to draw more than 30,000 publishing professionals and over 1,000 exhibitors from around the world.

"Book fairs like this and working with publishers globally, including those from China, are essential for sharing knowledge," said Martin Liu, chief operating officer and publisher at LID Publishing. His London-based company is responsible for the English edition of The Power of Time, a Chinese publication.

Liu noted that after the book's launch, he and his colleagues were "amazed" by the diversity and world-class quality of books from China, emphasizing that Chinese publishers play a crucial role in bringing Chinese literature and ideas to global readers.

At the China stand, more than 50 Chinese publishers and book trade companies are showcasing over 4,000 high-quality publications. The three-day event features approximately 40 activities, including book launches, copyright signings, and reader seminars, underscoring China's commitment to fostering international literary dialogues.

Yang Hao, author of Diablo's Boys, expressed excitement ahead of her book's English edition launch. "I have waited a long time for this translation and publication, and I am extremely excited," she told Xinhua, adding that despite language differences, the essence of the book remains intact. She said she hopes international readers will appreciate the "different texture" of the translated version.

Amid the evolving global publishing landscape, Richard Charkin, former president of the International Publishers Association, told Xinhua that the publishing industry has a responsibility to act as a "gatekeeper and purveyor" of quality information in an era where the reliability of information is increasingly being challenged.

First launched in 1971, the LBF remains a key event for the literary world. Its theme for this year is "Defining the Future of Creative Content."

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)