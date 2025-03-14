Minsk int'l book fair presents Chinese books

MINSK, March 13 (Xinhua) -- Minsk is hosting the 32nd International Book Fair from March 12 to 16, with Chinese books widely represented on shelves.

More than 500 exhibitors from 21 countries, including China, Belarus, Russia and Kazakhstan, are taking part in the book fair.

The slogan "Hello, China!" made the Chinese stand especially attractive at the fair. The Minsk Cultural Center of China, the Confucius Institute of the Belarusian State University and the international publishing group Chance have selected about 400 publications in Belarusian, Russian and English. This gives local readers an opportunity to better understand China.

In his welcoming speech, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said the Minsk International Book Fair, being a unique event in the social, cultural and spiritual life of the country, has a high international status and attracts the attention of thousands of people every year.

At all times books have been the main source of knowledge, part of the intellectual heritage of ancestors, and today, in the age of information technology, they help strengthen the unity of people and cultivate the best moral qualities in young people, Lukashenko stressed.

The Belarusian leader believes the traditional meetings of writers and book lovers open up new horizons for humanitarian cooperation, and bring countries and peoples closer.

