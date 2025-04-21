Civil reading event held in Yinchuan, China's Ningxia
Citizens buy books during a civil reading event in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, April 20, 2025. The event was held here on Sunday to raise awareness of reading among the public. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)
Citizens take part in a civil reading event in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, April 20, 2025. The event was held here on Sunday to raise awareness of reading among the public. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)
Citizens experience woodblock printing during a civil reading event in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, April 20, 2025. The event was held here on Sunday to raise awareness of reading among the public. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)
This photo shows cultural and creative products during a civil reading event in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, April 20, 2025. The event was held here on Sunday to raise awareness of reading among the public. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)
Citizens experience traditional Chinese stiched bookbinding during a civil reading event in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, April 20, 2025. The event was held here on Sunday to raise awareness of reading among the public. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)
