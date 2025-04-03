Bologna book fair offers global platform for Chinese literature for young readers

Exhibitors talk at the Chinese exhibition area during the 62nd Bologna International Children's Book Fair in Bologna, Italy, April 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

A Chinese delegation is participating in the event under the theme "Reading China."

BOLOGNA, Italy, April 1 (Xinhua) -- The 62nd Bologna International Children's Book Fair opened on Monday in the Italian city of Bologna, with China hosting a series of events to promote its literature for young readers on the global stage.

A delegation of more than 40 Chinese publishing houses, led by the China National Publications Import & Export (Group) Corporation (CNPIEC), is participating under the theme "Reading China." The delegation has brought over 2,500 titles, including more than 1,100 foreign-language editions, and is organizing a range of cultural exchange activities to showcase the creativity and international reach of Chinese children's publishing.

People read books at the Chinese exhibition area during the 62nd Bologna International Children's Book Fair in Bologna, Italy, April 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

For the first time, the Chinese delegation has also set up a "Comprehensive Exhibition Area" at BolognaBookPlus, the professional summit and exhibition held alongside the fair. This section, connected to the children's book area, features a broad selection of publications spanning politics, economics, culture, philosophy, social sciences, natural sciences, literature, and geography.

Also on display are works by emerging Chinese illustrators, many inspired by traditional cultural motifs. The initiative is aimed at expanding copyright cooperation and fostering academic and cultural exchange between China and the international community.

People read books at the Chinese exhibition area during the 62nd Bologna International Children's Book Fair in Bologna, Italy, March 31, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Bologna Children's Book Fair Director Elena Pasoli highlighted the significance of the Chinese exhibition area, calling it a vital part of the fair. She noted that children's books offer a powerful way for the world to better understand China's traditional culture.

Recognized as one of the world's largest and most influential children's book fairs, this year's edition has drawn more than 1,500 exhibitors from over 90 countries and regions. The fair is expected to welcome more than 20,000 visitors.

People look at the works of Chinese illustrators during the 62nd Bologna International Children's Book Fair in Bologna, Italy, April 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

