Sun claims back-to-back gold in women's 25m pistol at ISSF World Cup in Lima

Xinhua) 13:27, April 22, 2025

LIMA, April 21 (Xinhua) -- China's Sun Yujie clinched her second consecutive gold medal in the women's 25m pistol, as the second ISSF World Cup this season concluded here on Monday.

Just a week after her golden debut in Buenos Aires, the 20-year-old shooter delivered another composed performance to top the podium, edging out India's Simranpreet Kaur Brar 34-33 in a tense final.

Sun started strongly alongside teammate Yao Qianxun, with the Chinese pair setting the early pace. Their compatriot Zu Pengwen also showed early promise but eventually faded to finish eighth.

With just three contenders remaining, Sun maintained a narrow lead over Brar and Yao. All three athletes exchanged leads during the elimination stage, but it was Sun who held her nerve in the closing series. After all three shot four hits in the penultimate round, Yao was eliminated with 29 hits, taking home a bronze - her first individual World Cup medal.

In the final exchange, Sun and Brar again matched scores, but Sun's consistency proved decisive as she closed with a total of 34, just one ahead of Brar's 33.

In the trap mixed team event, Australia's Penny Smith and Mitchell Iles claimed gold with a 42-39 victory over Guatemala's Olympic duo of Adriana Ruano and Jean Pierre Brol. The Australians built an early lead and held off a late challenge to secure the title, while Italy's Silvana Stanco and Mauro de Filippis edged the United States' Rachel Tozier and Walton Eller for bronze 41-40.

As the Lima leg concluded, China topped the overall medal standings with 13 medals, including four golds, three silvers and six bronzes. The United States and India followed with seven medals each.

The World Cup will next move to Nicosia, Cyprus where shotgun events will be staged from May 3 to 12, while the rifle and pistol events will next be staged in Munich, Germany from June 8 to 15.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)