China tops medal table at ISSF World Cup

Xinhua) 10:39, April 11, 2025

BUENOS AIRES, April 10 (Xinhua) -- China claimed gold and silver medals in the 10m air pistol mixed team event here on Thursday, finishing the ISSF World Cup in Buenos Aires atop the medal standings with five gold, three silver and three bronze medals.

Two Chinese pairs - Ma Qianke/Zhang Yifan and Yao Qianxun/Hu Kai - dominated the qualification rounds, securing the top two positions to guarantee an all-Chinese final.

In the gold medal match, Yao and Hu established an early 2-0 lead before Ma and Zhang pulled it back to 2-2. Yao and Hu steadily rebuilt their advantage in the next few series. Trailing by 10-6, Ma and Zhang ran off 10 consecutive points to clinch the victory 16-10. India's Inder Singh Suruchi and Saurabh Chaudhary took bronze in the same event.

The silver medal marked the second podium finish for Hu at this competition following his maiden World Cup gold in the men's 10m air pistol on April 3.

In the trap mixed team final, Chinese Taipei's Yang Kun-Pi and Liu Wan-Yu defeated Australia's Mitchell Iles and Penny Smith 16-10 to win the gold. Diego Valeri and Erica Sessa of Italy earned the bronze.

China collected 11 medals overall to top the medal table. India took the second place with eight medals (four gold, two silver, two bronze), while the United States finished third with six medals (two gold, three silver, one bronze).

The ISSF World Cup circuit continues with the next stop in Lima, Peru from April 13 to 22.

